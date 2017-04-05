Driver rescued after crash down embankment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police were able to rescue a driver from her still-running car that went down an embankment near the Chicopee River.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers were called to the area of 225 East Main Street in Chicopee Falls shortly before 7:00 Tuesday evening, where a driver had crashed through a fence and went down an embankment; becoming stuck on a tree. The vehicle was still running and remained in drive.

Detective Jim Gawron and Officer Murphy Serafino were able to place the car in park and get the driver safely out of her car. Wilk says the driver explained to officers that her foot had slipped and she accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing the accident. She was unhurt in the crash.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.