Driver rescued after crash down embankment

Woman's car was still running at the time of her rescue

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police were able to rescue a driver from her still-running car that went down an embankment near the Chicopee River.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers were called to the area of 225 East Main Street in Chicopee Falls shortly before 7:00 Tuesday evening, where a driver had crashed through a fence and went down an embankment; becoming stuck on a tree. The vehicle was still running and remained in drive.

Detective Jim Gawron and Officer Murphy Serafino were able to place the car in park and get the driver safely out of her car. Wilk says the driver explained to officers that her foot had slipped and she accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing the accident. She was unhurt in the crash.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s