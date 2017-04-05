Dr. Phil: “Pregnant at 16: ‘My teenage niece is one step away from ruining her life'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dorothy says she moved her sister, Denise, and niece, Tanyadawn, away from the bad neighborhood where Tanyadawn grew up in order to fulfill her dying mother’s last wish.

Denise claims Tanyadawn has always been picked on by other girls because she is so pretty.

Now, fighting has landed her daughter with a serious felony charge.

Trying to break away from her negative upbringing, 17-year-old Tanyadawn struggles to find her way while juggling a newborn baby, school and criminal probation.

Can Dr. Phil help the teen break the self-destructive patterns to which she has become accustomed?

