Deal in Dunkin’ Donuts case could mean free buttered treats

Some 1,400 customers will receive free buttered baked goods

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A proposed settlement in lawsuits brought by a Massachusetts man who says he got margarine when he requested real butter on his Dunkin’ Donuts bagels could mean free buttered bake goods for hundreds of customers and a huge payout for his lawyer.

The Boston Globe reports that the settlement filed in Suffolk Superior Court could mean $500 for Jan Polanik, the man who brought the suits; three free buttered bake goods for 1,400 other customers; and $90,000 for Polanik’s attorney.

It could be several months before the settlement gets final court approval.

He wanted real butter, he got a subsitute, so he sued

Polanik sued two Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees that together own more than 20 stores.

The parent company has said that most of its Massachusetts locations offer both butter substitutes and the real thing.

