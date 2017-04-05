Crosswalk violation led to heroin arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police arrested three people on Monday after a traffic stop in Springfield, after finding thousands of bags of heroin and an electric stun gun.

According to State Police Media Relations, a trooper from the Springfield Barracks pulled over a white Nissan Altima that allegedly failed to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The trooper discovered that the Nissan was unregistered, and a tow truck was requested to take the vehicle away.

Police said when the three people inside the vehicle got out, one of them, 21-year-old Irvin Sanchez of Chicopee, allegedly ran away on foot. After a search from Springfield and State Police, Sanchez was found and allegedly gave officers a brief struggle before being arrested.

Officers investigated the area and also found 2,000 bags of heroin that Sanchez allegedly threw away before being arrested, police said. Sanchez was taken to the Springfield Barracks for booking and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Sanchez was charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin

Assault and battery on a police officer

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Possession of an electric stun gun

Trespassing

Before the Nissan was towed away, police searched and allegedly found a stun gun in the center console. Police said the driver, 31-year-old Omar Marrero, and another passenger, 20-year-old Sabrina Calvente, were arrested and taken to the Springfield Barracks for booking.

Marrero was charged with the following:

Possession of an electric stun gun

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Crosswalk Violation

Calvente was charged with the following:

Possession of an electric stun gun

Police said Marrero’s bail was set at $500, which he paid and was later released; and Calvente was released on personal recognizance after she paid a $40 bail fee.