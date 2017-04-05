Border apprehensions fell under Trump’s administration

(CNN) – The United States’ southern border with Mexico stretches across more than 1,900 miles of land. Politicians have called this border “porous.” On the campaign trail, this stretch of land was the focus of promises

At the time, Presidential Candidate Donald Trump said, “I would build a great wall and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me.”

Senator Steve Daines of Montana said, “Many Americans are just so frustrated by the fundamental lack of enforcing the rule of law.”

David Aguilar a former Customs and Border Patrol commissioner told a senate hearing officers apprehended 67% fewer people attempting to cross the border this year than last year. He credits President Donald Trump. “This administration has said, we’re going to address illegal immigration. ICE has started working in the interior unlike other times. So that message resonates.”

However, experts testified the drop in border apprehensions may not last. Aguilar said, “The problem is that it doesn’t hold for long unless those substantive actions continue.” “When you can’t maintain that, it defaults right back to where it was.”

They say more technology, infrastructure, and people are needed not only at the border but within the customs system in order to see long lasting results.

Ron Colburn, a retired U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief said, “They are watching and waiting to see if Congress, and the American people, and the administration have the will to follow through with completing it. And if we do, we may see this as a continuing downtrend of crossings.”

While apprehensions went down, the Department of Homeland Security said human smugglers raised their prices. Making it more dangerous and more costly to illegally cross into the United States.