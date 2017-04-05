Baker wants tougher penalties for serious assaults on police

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is calling for tougher penalties for those who injure police officers. The governor has filed legislation to make it a felony to cause serious bodily harm to a police officer. Baker says that the law as it stands is too lenient, and that is harmful to police officers.

“Under current law, sufficient penalties do not exist for individuals who assault police officers and cause serious harm,” Baker said in a news release sent to 22News. “The absence of such penalties makes the job of law enforcement much harder and more dangerous, and illustrates the need to increase those penalties and ensure the punishment can meet such an offense.”

Under the bill, the maximum sentence for causing serious bodily to a police officer will be increased to 10 years in state prison. Currently, the maximum penalty is two and a half years. The minimum sentence under the bill would be one year.

The proposed law would also prevent judges from continuing such cases without a finding, giving suspended sentences, or placing defendants on probation. Judges will, however, be given the discretion to hold a defendant accused of the offense before trial. Judges are currently required to release defendants in cases of assault on an officer.

Injuries that would be considered serious bodily harm would include broken bones, and injuries that cause loss of vision or risk of death.