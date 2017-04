ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A wrong way driver on I-91 was eventually stopped by Connecticut State Police near the Enfield-East Windsor line.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News the woman was driving south in the northbound lanes.

He said they started to get calls in Springfield around 3:15 a.m. for a wrong way driver in the area of exit 2 on 91.

Daoust said the driver had a medical condition and it’s unclear where she got in the wrong lane.