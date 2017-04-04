Why you may get the flu shot, but still get sick

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting a flu shot in the fall is no guarantee that you will avoid coming down with the flu in the spring.

During the months leading up to and during the flu season, thousands of us received flu shots. Larry Trotter of Granby was also inoculated. But Trotter told 22News that did not prevent him from coming down with a nasty case of the flu.

“Well, my wife said: ‘time to get the flu shot.’ We went to the local drugstore and got our flu shots. Not expecting to get the flu. A few weeks later, bam! I was out, I didn’t want to get out of bed,” Trotter said.

Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of Infection Control Mary Ellen Scales explained to Trotter and to 22News just how it is possible to become a flu victim, despite receiving the flu vaccine.

“It’s not unusual for people to get the vaccine and figure they’re protected right away, whereas your body has to build immunity. So, it relies on what your body is doing. Are you fighting-off something else? Is your body dealing with something else? Is it the medication you’re on?” Scales said.

All things considered, Scales rates this flu season as traditional; no worse than usual. Still, the flu season is not over yet. We will remain at risk for the more common Flu B right through the month of May.