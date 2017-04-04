What if this rain was snow? What we could have seen

(WWLP) – The first two weeks of April are always “iffy” weather-wise. We saw a soaking rain Tuesday morning, but we could have seen quite a bit of snow if the temperature was a little cooler.

It all really depends on temperature. If the temperature is 32 degrees or slightly above, what falls is a wet, heavy snow. If temperatures are colder than that, you will see a dry, powdery snow.

Wetter snow accumulates less than drier snow.

If the temperature was around 32 or below Tuesday morning, we could possibly have seen at least 10 inches of snow.

Luckily, temperatures were in the 40s, and there is no snow in the forecast right now.

