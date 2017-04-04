Warwick Police: Man tried to entice young girl into car

Driver described as white man in between 30-40 years old with chin strap

By Published:
Warwick police say that a man who approached a young girl was driving a dark red sedan with New Jersey license plates. The man also had a chin-strap type beard. Images Courtesy: Warwick Police Department- for demonstration purposes only, person pictured is not suspect

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in eastern Franklin County say that a man tried to lure a young girl into his car Monday evening.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, the girl was approached at around 5:00 P.M. on Wendell Road near the intersection of Hockanum Road. The driver who approached her is described a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with a chin strap-type beard and no mustache.

He was driving a dark red four-door car with New Jersey license plates, though the plate number is not known.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call Warwick Police at (978) 544-2244.

