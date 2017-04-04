Wait times are too long for some at the RMV in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new Registry of Motor Vehicles on St. James Avenue in Springfield. Residents told 22News it’s a lot bigger than the previous location, but some said its not any quicker.

We went to the RMV branch but were not allowed inside. The new location opened back in January with upgraded stations that were expected to increase efficiency.

Times do vary based on what you are there for. One woman told 22News she was in and out in 4 minutes, while another said that she waited for over an hour to turn in plates.

“When I first walked in the door it was great, it was very roomy, plenty of windows, it’s well lit,” Jamie Kalagher said. “I had to see a hearing officers and the only problem is when I did see the hearing officer, it was an hour later.”

Other people coming out of the RMV said there were several more windows than the previous RMV. The only problem was that not all of the windows were staffed.

22News contacted MassDOT regarding the wait times but they did not get back to us. Before you head to the RMV, you can check wait times on their website.

