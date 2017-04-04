Unique elderly housing complex planned in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sisters of Providence in West Springfield are planning a first-in-the-nation housing complex for the elderly.

Sisters of Providence Vice President Sr. Mary Caritas Tuesday showed 22News the plans for the $10 million, 36-unit Hillside residence in West Springfield, near the former Brightside for Children building.

Sister Caritas explained that having health care so close makes this housing unique.

“We have all the elements to keep a person well and happy, in a much better physical condition than if they traveled back and forth as they do in a van or a bus,” Caritas said.

The next step is fundraising for the $10 million project. It has been on the drawing board since 2011, and the state recently approved a $2 million subsidy. Once the financing is secured, the next step is setting a construction timetable.