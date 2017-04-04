UMass Amherst hosts event for National Alcohol Screening Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst School of Nursing held a networking event to raise awareness for National Alcohol Screening Day.

School nurses, psychologists, and nursing faculty gathered at the UMass Center at Tower Square in Springfield. They shared their experiences screening students for substance abuse in order to prevent addiction.

One of the most important parts of this meeting was to learn from one another and build on their skills for these screenings.

UMass Amherst Associate Dean of Students Sally Linowski told 22News, “We’re bringing together a lot of different people, trying to engage around how do we screen effectively, what are the opportunities, and ultimately, how do we prevent people from entering substance abuse disorder behaviors.”

According to a report from the Surgeon General, one in seven people in the United States is expected to develop a substance use disorder.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »