Tornado caught on video as it hits house

(CNN) – A neighbor’s security camera rolling as Jennifer Mingo’s bedroom wall is torn from her home. Inside, Mingo clings to a recliner, literally holding on for her life. “I thought I was going to die. The TV went, the nightstand went, the dresser went, everything was flying out the room and I thought the chair was going to be next and I said this is my time.”

However, Mingo stayed put amazingly escaping with just a few scratches. Her house on the other hand is a mess, with tarp covering the gaping hole in her bedroom. “All of that can be replaced. We’ve got good insurance we have a roof over our head we got a place to stay.”

The Mingo’s aren’t the only ones forced to figure out their next move. The Rock Creek neighborhood is full of people still cleaning up after Friday’s storm.

Derron Gallishaw said shards of glass hit him as he took cover that night. “Today what we’re trying to do is get in contact with the insurance company to see where they’re going to go from there.”

Bobby Dexter works for First Atlantic Restoration, a company helping people like Gallishaw recover from the storm. So far he’s helped fix more than 20 homes with more calls coming in all the time.

Dexter said, “We are boarding things up we’re tying things up to secure these homes from weather damage and potential people getting in that shouldn’t be getting in.”

However, Tuesday night Mingo and her husband are focusing less on what can be replaced and more on what can’t be. “I told my husband he could’ve been worrying about the house and preparing for a funeral at the same time, but I said by the grace of God it just wasn’t meant to be.”