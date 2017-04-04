Tips for eating out on a budget

(CNN) – Just because you are on a budget, doesn’t mean you have to spend every night in your kitchen.

If you want to go out, find gift cards at a discounted rate. Try giftcards.com or restaurants.com.

For instance, you can get a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant without having to pay the full $25, so you end up getting some of your food for free.

Do your research and ask for deals. Many times kids, seniors, and members of the military can eat for free.

Plan to eat out on those special days, and take the family. If you end up leaving a lot of food on your plate, ask your server for lunch-sized portions. Typically it’s cheaper, while also being filling.

Finally, follow your favorite restaurant on social media. Many times, that’s the first place restaurants announce deals or sales.