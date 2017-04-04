Tech Foundry providing new opportunity for IT training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A training program in computer skills could bring more jobs to Springfield.

Tech Foundry, the non-profit training organization, begins a new class in IT training on May 9. Project director Jonathan Edwards told 22News that Tech Foundry works with the city to generate jobs for companies that will hopefully move into Springfield neighborhoods devastated by the 2011 tornado and other natural disasters.

“Companies are screaming for these skills. They can’t find them, so they come to Tech Foundry so we can train that very need. We can be a part of the economic renaissance of Springfield,” Edwards said.

Right now, Tech Foundry is looking for dozens of applicants to take their IT course, starting May 8. Click here for all the information you need to apply.