State police continuing search for missing Southborough man

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are continuing their search for a man who disappeared in Boston last week.

The man, 23-year-old Michael Kelleher of Southborough, was last seen leaving a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night. Kelleher is described as being 6’2″ tall with a thin build, brown hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing brown pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a Celtics jersey and hat when he vanished.

The state police dive team and marine unit conducted an hours-long underwater search of the Charles River Tuesday as part of the investigation. In a news release, state police media relations said the team of troopers did not find any evidence there connected to Kelleher’s disappearance.

“We fervently hope that our search of the river will serve the purpose of ruling out that area, and that Mr. Kelleher will be located somewhere unharmed,” state police said.

Anyone with information on Kelleher’s disappearance is asked to call state or local police immediately.

