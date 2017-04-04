Springfield business owners concerned about safety near the MGM casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South End Citizens Council and the South End Business Association want to make sure the City of Springfield has a plan to keep the community safe when the MGM casino opens in 2018.

“We just want to make sure that with the addition of people coming in for the casino, that we’re prepared to handle whatever might come with it,” Leo Florian of the South End Citizens Council told 22News.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said a new police substation, kiosks and foot-and-bike patrols will create a highly visible police presence. The police will test their new plans during the casino’s construction.

“Our goal to start with is to have the supervisors in early, the patrol officers layered in early, long before the casino opens, so that any investors or any residents they see the police presence,” said Commissioner Barbieri. “It’s tested, it’s foolproof, it’s tried and true before the doors open.”

The Commissioner said they’ll be flexible and adjust the plan when necessary.

Area business owners said the increased presence will provide some peace of mind. Bob Majowicz of R.J. Majowicz Electrical Contractors said, “Visibility, I think, is the most important for us. We work in the area as well as having a business. We’re up and down every street here in the South End. It’s nice to see police officers doing their thing.”

Commissioner Barbieri said the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will provide funds to pay for additional officers and overtime if issues arise.