Soaking rain for morning commute, showers through rest of the day

(WWLP) – Be sure to grab the umbrella, rain jackets, and boots Tuesday morning before you head out the door.

A steady, widespread soaking is expected during the morning commute until mid-morning. The rest of the day, we’ll have scattered showers, which could be heavy at times.

There is even a chance for a thunderstorm Tuesday night. Rainfall totals by the end of the storm are expected to be around .8″ to 1.2″.

A potentially stronger rainstorm is headed to western Massachusetts for Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Berkshire County through Saturday morning.