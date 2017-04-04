Soaking rain for morning commute, showers through rest of the day

More rain expected Thursday

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – Be sure to grab the umbrella, rain jackets, and boots Tuesday morning before you head out the door.

A steady, widespread soaking is expected during the morning commute until mid-morning. The rest of the day, we’ll have scattered showers, which could be heavy at times.

There is even a chance for a thunderstorm Tuesday night. Rainfall totals by the end of the storm are expected to be around .8″ to 1.2″.

A potentially stronger rainstorm is headed to western Massachusetts for Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Berkshire County through Saturday morning.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s