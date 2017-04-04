Senator Warren: Would be “nuts” for Senate to confirm Gorsuch

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said it would be “nuts” for the Senate to approve President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Tuesday “It’s crazy that we are considering confirming a lifetime Trump nominee to the Supreme Court at a moment when the President’s campaign is under the cloud of an active, ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation.”

Warren said that could lead to a situation where a Trump nominee is the deciding vote on whether Trump or his supporters broke the law.

Without that conflict, Warren said she’d still object to Gorsuch, calling his nomination “the latest step in a long political campaign by right-wing groups and their billionaire backers” to capture the courts.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claims the votes needed to break a Democratic filibuster.