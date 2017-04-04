Security issues in Samsung Galaxy phone

(CNN) – The new Samsung Galaxy phone isn’t yet in the hands of consumers, but one problem has already been discovered. If you want to unlock someone’s phone, apparently all you need is their photograph.
Watch the video above for the full report
(CNN) – The new Samsung Galaxy phone isn’t yet in the hands of consumers, but one problem has already been discovered. If you want to unlock someone’s phone, apparently all you need is their photograph.
Watch the video above for the full report
Advertisement
Advertisement