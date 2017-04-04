Reports: Tony Romo retiring from NFL

(WWLP) – Former Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Tony Romo won’t be looking for a new team after all.

NBCSports and ESPN are reporting that Romo will leave the NFL and pursue a broadcasting career.

The Cowboys were reportedly planning to release Romo Tuesday. The four-time Pro Bowler spent his last season with the Cowboys on the bench following a preseason back injury.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old began wearing the star in 2003, as an undrafted free agent. He took over the Cowboys quarterback starting position from Drew Bledsoe in 2006. Over the next ten years he would become the Cowboys all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Romo announced in late February that he and his wife Candice Romo were expecting their third child.