Recall: EpiPen and EpiPen Jr injectors

(WWLP) – Meridian Medical Technologies has voluntarily recalled 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. injectors.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall is due to the possibility that the devices could have a defective part, which could cause its activation to fail.
The recalled devices were distributed between December 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016. The expiration dates on the recalled devices range from April 2017 to October 2017.
The FDA is recommending users to keep their EpiPens until a replacement comes in.
Below is a list of the lots affected:
|Product/Dosage
|NDC Number
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN767
|April 2017
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN773
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM631
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM640
|May 2017
|EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|6GN215
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM082
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM072
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM081
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM088
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM199
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM091
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM198
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM087
|October 2017