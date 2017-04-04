Recall: EpiPen and EpiPen Jr injectors

(WWLP) – Meridian Medical Technologies has voluntarily recalled 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. injectors.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall is due to the possibility that the devices could have a defective part, which could cause its activation to fail.

The recalled devices were distributed between December 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016. The expiration dates on the recalled devices range from April 2017 to October 2017.

The FDA is recommending users to keep their EpiPens until a replacement comes in.

Below is a list of the lots affected:

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017