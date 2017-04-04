Rain is beneficial but we still need more in western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Its going to take us more than a couple days of rain to end our ongoing drought in western Massachusetts, but we certainly welcome every drop of rain.

The drought in western Massachusetts got to the point that parts of the Pioneer Valley were in an extreme drought, but western Massachusetts has seen some improvement thanks to this winter’s snow and now the rain we’ve seen the past couple of weeks.

The U.S. Drought Monitor still has parts of the Pioneer Valley in a severe drought. The rain though has been very helpful, as well as the leftover snow. Even though a lot of the snow melted away, the leftover snow pack was also beneficial in keeping the ground moist.

The rain not only helps our drought situation but also our plants and lawns. Landscapers had a hard time last year because it was so dry. G&H Landscaping in Holyoke is looking at the benefits of our recent rains.

Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping told 22News, “It was challenging last year especially from a growing stand point, this year we had a lot of snowfall over the last couple of months an adequate rainfall it will recharge the water tables and aquifers so hopefully water bans will be lifted.”

The lack of frozen ground will also help to allow the moisture to seep down into the soil. We will need a good 10 to 15 inches of rain to catch up with our rainfall deficit.