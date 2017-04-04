Pope Francis High School Spirit of Community Awards Dinner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Pope Francis High School Spirit of Community Awards Dinner recognizes alumni, faculty, and friends of Cathedral, Holyoke Catholic, and Pope Francis High Schools who have exemplified the call to serve one another. Anne Pellan-Shea, Director of Alumni Relations, and Kevin White, Chief Advancement Officer, told us about the dinner.

May 12th, 6pm
Castle of Knights
1599 Memorial Drive, Chicopee
(413) 331-2480
popefrancishigh.org

