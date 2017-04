WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two credit card fraud suspects.

According to the West Springfield Police Facebook page, the two suspects shown in the photos above are wanted for identity theft and credit card fraud.

The surveillance photos were taken in March from the Kohl’s on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

If you have any information on the suspects, you’re asked to call West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210.