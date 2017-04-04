Passover at the JCC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Passover is one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays. Becca Coolong, Director of Youth and Family Services at the JCC and Debra Cohen, the Director of the JCC Early Learning Center shared the details.

Family Passover Celebration @ Children’s Museum at Holyoke

Sunday, April 9, 12 – 3 pm

Bring your family to the community-wide family Passover event at the Children’s Museum at Holyoke. Activities include make your own matzah in a matzah factory, a Passover themed scavenger hunt in the curby climber, a puppet show with Anna Sobel, recycle project, Passover themed family photo booth, story corner, and balloon animal demonstrations.

All activities included with the regular price of admission to the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, 444 Dwight Street, Holyoke.

Contact: Rabbi James Greene, 413.739.4715

Sponsored by the Springfield JCC, Children’s Museum at Holyoke, PJ Library of the Jewish Federation of Western Mass., and Jewish Community of Amherst.

Pre-Passover Pasta Dinner

Sunday, April 9, 5 pm

We are hosting a Pre-Passover Pasta Dinner and it is open to the public. Please consider joining us for this fun evening out. The Pre-Passover Pasta Dinner helps us raise money for Team Springfield so that we can continue to attend the JCC Maccabi Games & ArtsFest each year!*

Unlimited pasta, garlic bread, salad, dessert, drinks

$10 donation per person

For more information, please call Tony Sendra at 413.739.4715 x320.

*The JCC Maccabi Games and ArtsFest: August 6 – 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida and Albany/Schenectady, NY.