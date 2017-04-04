Officials worry immigrants not reporting crimes under Trump

(CNN) – Some of America’s largest cities are seeing a drop in reported crime, but that may not be a good thing. Law enforcement officials said some victims may be too afraid to report crime. It may have something to do with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

It is almost unheard of for a police chief to tell the public a decrease in crime reports may actually be a dangerous trend, but that is exactly what’s happening in one of America’s biggest cities.

Chief Charlie Beck of the Los Angeles Police Department said, “In Los Angeles, domestic violence reports are down 10% in the Hispanic community. 10%! Imagine somebody being a victim of domestic violence and not calling police because they are afraid that their family will be torn asunder because of immigration enforcement.”

What’s even more alarming he said, reports of rape dropped 25% in the Latino community, compared to the same time last year. The fear is crime isn’t actually dropping, but victims are too scared to report it. Noting the drop came after President Trump, with his tough stance on immigration, took office.

Chief Beck said, “There is no direct nexus to it but there is a strong correlation.”

However, in Denver, city attorney Kristin Bronson said she has seen a direct link, heightened fears of deportation has so far scared away four domestic violence victims. “All four were Latina. All four contacted our office to let our office know they were not willing to proceed with the case for fear of deportation.”

The women were not afraid to face their alleged attacker, but instead afraid of ICE agents in plain clothes, waiting right outside courtrooms to detain undocumented immigrants.

A video taken by a private law firm shows their fears are not unfounded.

Some local law enforcement officials, worried about the potential impact ICE’s presence is having on potential witnesses and victims.

Bronson said, “We are worried that crime will go unpunished. If crime goes unpunished and there are no consequences obviously crime can rise.”

According to ICE policy, courts are fair game, but ICE officials say detaining people at courthouses is often a last resort aimed at violent criminals. Still their actions are having a chilling effect on victims too.

An undocumented mother of two American born daughters says she used to live in terror inside of her home because of her abusive spouse, before fleeing. He was never charged.

Now she is even more terrified when she leaves her home, fearing an encounter with ICE. “Every single day I think about this. My daughter said ‘mom I am so afraid that when you pick me up at my school immigration will be there.”

A couple of things to know here: One is that statistically speaking, it’s not a very large amount of data. It’s only the first three months of the year, so it’s hard to say if there is a larger trend there.

Secondly, during the Obama administration, ICE agents were in courts and they had made arrests there. However, that practice largely stopped in 2013, after ICE faced a major backlash when they arrested a women who had gone to court trying to seek restraining orders.

Now, ICE is clearly back in courthouses and the tension between ICE and local law enforcement and some victims’ advocates is as well.”