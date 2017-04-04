More than 20 students sickened at Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused more than 20 students to get sick at a music convention over the weekend.

As people move all around the outside of the Connecticut Convention Center, inside it was lights out as health investigators work to figure out what caused more than 20 students to get sick at the over the weekend.

A statement put out by the Connecticut Music Educators Association, who hosted the convention, reads:

“We are aware that were some students who became ill over the course of our event. As per our policy, we had a professional nurse on staff. We cared for them and we are cooperating with the appropriate authorities including the Department of Health to determine what the cause may have been.”

While investigators are still trying to figure out exactly how many students got sick and what their complete symptoms were, The Connecticut Convention Center released their own statement:

“The Connecticut Convention Center is aware of the reported illnesses of attendees at the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Conference. We are working proactively with the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and CMEA to investigate the situation. The health and safety of our guests has always been our highest priority and we will remain in full cooperation with the health department.

One of the advantages for officials is that nothing was scheduled for Monday; the events pick back up Tuesday. That means cleaning crews can get in to do their thing and investigators can work without having to worry about people being in the Convention Center.

It’s not yet known if it was food poisoning or Norovirus that spread quickly, but the health department says they will look at all aspects of this during their investigation.