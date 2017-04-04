More storms on the horizon

(NBC News) The death toll has risen after a deadly line of thunder storms moved across the Southeast Monday, bringing

tornadoes and flash flooding.

Residents of Carrollton, Georgia were stunned after powerful winds blew the roof off a firehouse.

“I was terrified, I was just shaken, I’d never seen anything like it before,” said Kellyn Quillian.

The wife of Glendora, mississippi’s mayor was killed by a massive tree fell that fell on their home.

So far five deaths have been linked to the storms: two in Louisiana, two in Mississippi and one in South Carolina.

Another powerful round of storms is in the forecast for Wednesday.

