More Storms On The Horizon
States across the Southeast are bracing for another round of potentially deadly weather, just as clean up begins following two days of deadly storms.

(NBC News) The death toll has risen after a deadly line of thunder storms moved across the Southeast Monday, bringing
tornadoes and flash flooding.

Residents of Carrollton, Georgia were stunned after powerful winds blew the roof off a firehouse.

“I was terrified, I was just shaken, I’d never seen anything like it before,” said Kellyn Quillian.

The wife of Glendora, mississippi’s mayor was killed by a massive tree fell that fell on their home.

So far five deaths have been linked to the storms: two in Louisiana, two in Mississippi and one in South Carolina.

Another powerful round of storms is in the forecast for Wednesday.

