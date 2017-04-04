More storms on the horizon

(NBC News) The death toll has risen after a deadly line of thunder storms moved across the Southeast Monday, bringing
tornadoes and flash flooding.
Residents of Carrollton, Georgia were stunned after powerful winds blew the roof off a firehouse.
“I was terrified, I was just shaken, I’d never seen anything like it before,” said Kellyn Quillian.
The wife of Glendora, mississippi’s mayor was killed by a massive tree fell that fell on their home.
So far five deaths have been linked to the storms: two in Louisiana, two in Mississippi and one in South Carolina.
Another powerful round of storms is in the forecast for Wednesday.