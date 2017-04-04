More soaking rain for western Massachusetts later this week

Second storm system to come in for Thursday

Published:

CHICOPEE. Mass. (WWLP) – After what has been a wet day Tuesday, get ready for round two! Another soaking is on the way for later in the week.

The first of two big storm systems came in Tuesday, bringing heavy rain early in the morning, which has tapered-off to occasional showers.

Our next storm system brought snow to the Rockies on Tuesday. It will strengthen as it moves eastward, and bring the potential for severe weather in some areas Wednesday. Fortunately for us in western Massachusetts, we will be drying out then between the storm systems. On Thursday, however, the heavy rain comes back.

Thursday’s storm, in fact, may bring us more rain than Tuesday’s, with the possibility for some minor street flooding.

Thankfully, there are some improvements as we head into the weekend. To see what to expect, check out the latest 22News Storm Team 7 Day Forecast.

