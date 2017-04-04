MassDOT temporarily closing Route 183 bridge over the Housatonic River

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Highway is temporarily closing the Route 183, (Park Street), Bridge over the Housatonic River in Great Barrington. The closing is a safety measure so that engineers have time to inspect the condition of the bridge beams.

A Traffic Management Plan has been created which includes roadway message boards to inform the public. The signed detour utilizes Route 7, Route 102 and Route 183 in Towns of Great Barrington and Stockbridge. Drivers should use alternate routes between Great Barrington and Stockbridge on Route 183 until the closure order is lifted.

22News will provide updates on the Route 183 bridge closure as information becomes available. Information on this construction project can be found on the MassSOT website.