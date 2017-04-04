Massachusetts wage gap is costing women $10,000 a year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of National Equal Pay Day, Congress on Tuesday reintroduced the “Paycheck Fairness Act,” a bill that helps women sue employers who don’t pay them fairly.

In Massachusetts, the U.S. Census found full-time working women earn 83-cents for every dollar men earn, a gap of more than $10,000 per year. If the gap were closed, women in Massachusetts could afford food for 1.5 more years, more than 5 additional months of mortgage payments, or 9 more months of rent.

Last summer, Governor Charlie Baker signed a new version of the state’s Equal Pay Law. This new version says an employer cannot ask you what your salary history is during your first job interview. It also says the time a woman takes for maternity leave will count toward her seniority. The new Equal Pay Law goes into effect in 2018.

Attorney James Winston says employers have a window to adjust work practices to close the wage gap. “They have up to 3 years to correct problems, as long as they’re making ‘reasonable progress in the workplace’ to make sure wages are similar, that’s a defense they can raise to any claim that they’re paying a female less than a male.”

Nationally, full-time employed women are paid 80-cents per dollar her male coworker makes. It gets worse for black women, who are paid 63-cents, and for Latinas who earn 54-cents on the dollar.

Massachusetts has the 14th smallest wage gap in the country.