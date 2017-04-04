Man in surgical mask robbed Wilbraham bank

If you have information, call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837

By and Published: Updated:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are searching for a suspect in a late morning bank robbery in the center of town.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Daniel Carr told 22News that suspect walked into the Citizens Bank at 455 Main Street at around 11:00 A.M. and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He did not show any type of weapon during the robbery, and left with about $1,000 in cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white rectangular surgical mask, a black knit hat, dark glasses, black gloves, and a black sweater.

Massachusetts State Police and police from Hampden, Springfield, Ludlow, and East Longmeadow were called-in to help Wilbraham police with the investigation into the robbery.

All public schools in Wilbraham and Hampden were put under a shelter-in-place order as a result of the robbery for the remainder of the day as a precaution. Classes did dismiss at the normal time, however.

Teddy Ryan, Director of Marketing and Communications for Wilbraham and Monson Academy, said that their campus had been placed on lockdown, also as a precaution, after they were notified about the robbery.

If you have seen the suspect, or have any information, you are asked to call Wilbraham Police Detective Christopher Arventos at (413) 596-3837.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s