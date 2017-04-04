Man in surgical mask robbed Wilbraham bank

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are searching for a suspect in a late morning bank robbery in the center of town.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Daniel Carr told 22News that suspect walked into the Citizens Bank at 455 Main Street at around 11:00 A.M. and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He did not show any type of weapon during the robbery, and left with about $1,000 in cash.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white rectangular surgical mask, a black knit hat, dark glasses, black gloves, and a black sweater.

Massachusetts State Police and police from Hampden, Springfield, Ludlow, and East Longmeadow were called-in to help Wilbraham police with the investigation into the robbery.

All public schools in Wilbraham and Hampden were put under a shelter-in-place order as a result of the robbery for the remainder of the day as a precaution. Classes did dismiss at the normal time, however.

Teddy Ryan, Director of Marketing and Communications for Wilbraham and Monson Academy, said that their campus had been placed on lockdown, also as a precaution, after they were notified about the robbery.

If you have seen the suspect, or have any information, you are asked to call Wilbraham Police Detective Christopher Arventos at (413) 596-3837.

