Man in surgical mask robbed Wilbraham bank

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are searching for a suspect in a late morning bank robbery in the center of town.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that the robbery took place at the Citizens Bank at 455 Main Street. The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’ tall, wearing a white surgical mask, a black knit hat, and a black sweater.

Teddy Ryan, Director of Marketing and Communications for Wilbraham and Monson Academy, said that their campus has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, after they were notified about the robbery by the Wilbraham Police. Ryan said that they will remain on lockdown until they hear back from police.

If you have seen the suspect, or have any information, you are asked to call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.

