Man accused of using fake $100 bills in Northampton

The fake bills do pass the marker test

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police arrested a 45-year-old man in March for allegedly using fake $100 bills in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Robert Walter was arrested in connection with $10 bills being passed off as $100 bills, and then being used at three separate businesses on King Street.

Store clerks in the first two stores accepted the fake bills, but a clerk at the third business recognized the bill was fake and informed police.

Police said the fake bills do pass the marker test, but when they are held up to the light, the watermark show that it is a $10 bill and not a $100 bill.

