Ludlow Mills cleanup completed

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A comprehensive brownfield cleanup that cleared asbestos and other hazardous materials from the Ludlow Mills has been completed.

The cleanup of the century-old mill was completed by the Westmass Area Development Corporation through three grants totaling $600,000, awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA grants funded the removal of hazardous materials as well as the demolition of connectors and two buildings at the Ludlow Mills complex. Westmass provided some of the matching funds for the cleanup.

The cleanup work also supported the conversion of the 109-year-old mill into 75 soon-to-be senior independent living apartments.

The cleanup is a part of the redevelopment of the historic Ludlow Mills Complex, which will continue over the next 15 to 20 years. The redevelopment is expected to create and retain more than 2,000 jobs, and will contribute significantly to the town’s tax base.

The brownfield cleanup also included the recycling of about 3,500 tons of concrete and brick, 1,500 tons of brownstone, and the removal of regulated waste.

