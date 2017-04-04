Longmeadow railroad crossing blocked, for now

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars may not cross the railroad tracks at Birnie Road (Tina Lane) in Longmeadow, as the crossing has been temporarily blocked off in the aftermath of a deadly accident.

Longtime Longmeadow DPW worker Warren Cowles died at the crossing March 14 when the truck he was driving was struck by an Amtrak plow train during the middle of a major snowstorm. The crossing features only railroad crossing and stop signs on either side of the tracks, and does not have arms that come down or lights that flash when a train approaches.

These features are present at the Emerson Road crossing, which is currently the only way between Pondside Road and West Road.

Town officials have temporarily closed the Birnie Road crossing while they try to figure out a permanent solution. 22News reporter Ashley Afonso is looking into where the town stands in the process. She will have an update tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.