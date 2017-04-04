Long-term health care forum at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of employers participated in a long-term health care forum at Springfield Technical Community College Tuesday.

Thirty-five employers representing the long-term health care industry here in western Massachusetts attended the forum. It was organized by Training and Workforce Options; a collaboration between STCC and Holyoke Community College. The employers came together to share information about their health care projects and training programs, and determine the needs of the health care workforce.

“We really must staff-up in order to have enough caretakers in the future, both in-home settings and long term care settings,” said Sharon Grundel, director of STCC Healthcare Development.

Grundel told 22News that the direct health care work force is the fastest-growing segment of the industry.