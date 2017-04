(WYFF) A South Carolina man died Monday afternoon when his mobile home was destroyed by severe weather.

“It was almost like a war zone. Trees down, roofs of buildings everywhere. It looked like a bomb went off out here,” said neighbor Charles Holbert.

The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old J.C. Matthews Jr.

The coroner said Matthews’ mobile home in Whitmire was overturned by an unconfirmed tornado.

