Less racism, better wages sought on MLK’s death anniversary

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of people have marched through the Boston Common to call for less racism and a higher minimum wage on the anniversary of Martin Luther King. Jr.’s assassination.

Tuesday’s “Fight Racism, Raise Pay” protest was among two dozen in cities across the country. Organizers said the marches from Boston to Los Angeles brought out thousands of activists, workers, politicians and clergy members.

Marchers held a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m. Central Time to mark when the civil rights leader was shot on April 4, 1968.

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, says it’s disheartening that 49 years after King’s death, many are still seeking the same things he’d fought for.

Organizers promise that other actions will call attention to immigrants’ rights, climate change and other issues between now and May 1.