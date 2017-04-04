Less racism, better wages sought on MLK’s death anniversary

Marchers held a moment of silence to honor MLK

Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. Discussing his proposed demonstrations at the capital, tentatively set for June 15, Dr. King said "We're not coming to tear Washington apart. We're coming to demand to know if the government will address itself to the problems of poverty." (AP Photo/John Rous)

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of people have marched through the Boston Common to call for less racism and a higher minimum wage on the anniversary of Martin Luther King. Jr.’s assassination.

Tuesday’s “Fight Racism, Raise Pay” protest was among two dozen in cities across the country. Organizers said the marches from Boston to Los Angeles brought out thousands of activists, workers, politicians and clergy members.

Marchers held a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m. Central Time to mark when the civil rights leader was shot on April 4, 1968.

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, says it’s disheartening that 49 years after King’s death, many are still seeking the same things he’d fought for.

Organizers promise that other actions will call attention to immigrants’ rights, climate change and other issues between now and May 1.

