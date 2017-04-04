Lawmakers considering tuition changes for undocumented immigrants

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tennessee law currently requires undocumented immigrants to pay substantially more than their peers to attend state colleges, but now there’s an effort to change that.

Some republican lawmakers are pushing for a proposal that would allow public colleges to offer in-state tuition rates to students whose parents brought them here illegally. Similar efforts have been made in Massachusetts, but it’s never been passed.

George Katsoulis of Longmeadow told 22News, “I do not think they should, I don’t think they’re legal citizens. We’ve worked and paid taxes all our lives for that right to have that.”

Currently, Washington D.C. is the only local government to pass this kind of ordinance since President Trump took office. 20 other states already allow the in-state tuition.

A similar bill was shot down by legislators in 2006 and has been considered multiple times since then.