Gun activists in 20 states to press for “extreme risk” order bills

BOSTON (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) – Massachusetts is among 20 states where lawmakers and activists plan to push for passage of bills empowering families and law enforcement to seek judicial approval of extreme risk protective orders, which supporters say could reduce gun violence.

The orders, known as ERPOs, are legal in California, Washington, Indiana and Connecticut, and are designed to focus on individuals exhibiting dangerous behavior who may harm themselves or others, according to Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat who is sponsoring a 22-page bill (H 3081) with 31 co-sponsors in Massachusetts.

“Life can present unexpected challenges and removing firearms during a crisis is an important step in helping to prevent individuals from hurting themselves or others,” Linsky said in a statement Tuesday.

Three national groups held a summit in New York on Tuesday and planned to announce their multi-state effort at the end of that event. The groups are Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, American State Legislators for Gun Violence Prevention, and the Law Enforcement Partnership to Prevent Gun Violence.

Bill co-sponsors include Judiciary Committee co-chair Sen. William Brownsberger and Assistant House Majority Leader Byron Rushing of Boston.

The next step for the bill is a Judiciary Committee hearing.