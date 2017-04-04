Empowering generations of young women in the Pioneer Valley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a morning of empowerment for women and girls who have benefited from Girls Inc. of Holyoke. The non-profit organization held its annual Spirit of Girls Breakfast fundraiser at the Log Cabin on Tuesday.

More than 100 participants and sponsors filled the Log Cabin to celebrate, and learn about, the many programs Girls Inc. offers to young women in the Pioneer Valley. There are after-school programs for girls as young as 5 years old, but the program that was featured was called Eureka. Eureka is a five-year partnership with UMass Amherst in which teenage girls have the opportunity to spend four weeks on campus learning about the STEM fields. Those fields, science, technology, engineering and math, were once considered to be dominated by men. However, through this program, young women learn how they, too, can work in these innovative fields.

The guest speaker was a Girls Inc. of Holyoke alumna, Cynthia Medina Carson. She now lives in New York as a senior talent strategist for Nielsen, but grew up in Holyoke. Carson got emotional thinking about her difficult upbringing and sharing the story of how Girls Inc. empowered her to reach for the stars and achieve her dreams. She said her super power is she gets what she wants, when she wants. Carson explained how, through what she learned at Girls Inc., she was empowered to attend Georgetown University and Harvard University.

Other speakers included Bay Path University President Dr. Carol Leary and Girls Inc. of Holyoke Executive Director Suzanne Parker. Girls in the program read poems and “struck a pose,” showing off how confident they’ve become as young women.