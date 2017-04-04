Flood Watch issued for western Massachusetts

Heavy snow and recent snow melt could cause flooding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for western Massachusetts.

Berkshire County is under a Flood Watch through Saturday morning. Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County will be under a Flood Watch beginning Thursday at 8:00 a.m. through Friday at 2:00 p.m.

With the amount of rainfall forecasted over the next couple of days, on top of melting snow pack, flooding is a concern. Rain could be heavy at times leading to the chance for flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas. River and streams could rise from rainfall as well.

If you see a puddle in the middle of the road and you are driving, turn around and do not drive through it. You don’t know how deep the puddle is.

