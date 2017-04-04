Filibuster 101: Senate showdown looming

(CNN) – Senate Democrats are securing the votes to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. So what does that mean and what happens now?

Let’s start with the filibuster; a term we hear a lot in Washington, D.C. is simply put delaying or blocking a vote. Democrats just needed 41 votes to filibuster, which they have.

While it seems like there’s always a filibuster in Washington, who can forget about Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2013; “I do not like green eggs and ham…”

Republican lawmakers say this is different. Utah Senator Orrin Hatch said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg went through 97-3, she’s extremely liberal. Let’s face it, this is politicizing the court.”

A quick trip down memory lane shows they aren’t wrong. Justice John Roberts confirmed in the Senate 78 to 22. Justice Antonin Scalia, arguably the most conservative justice in modern history, confirmed unanimously. President Barack Obama’s nominee Elena Kagan was confirmed 63-37. The list goes on.

So why now are Democrats digging in their heels? Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Our nominee was Merrick Garland. Mitch McConnell broke 230 years of precedent and didn’t call him up for a vote.”

Some say its payback for Republicans refusing to even consider President Obama’s nominee last year, pinning it on the upcoming election. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said, “If you’re filibustering him as a Democrat, that means you don’t accept that fact that President Trump won.”

However, Republicans who say Gorsuch will be confirmed by the end of the week, still have an option to force Gorsuch through the “nuclear option”.

Current rules say the filibuster can only be broken with 60 votes. With Republicans holding the majority at 52 seats, they would need 8 democrats to sign on, but the “nuclear option”, or changing Senate rules, would make confirmation a simple majority vote.

While Republicans say they are hesitant to employ this tactic, many agree they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get Gorsuch confirmed.

Senator Graham said, “To my democratic colleagues, yeah, this is going to be very bad. Let me tell you what’s going to happen. The judges are going to become more ideological, because you don’t have to reach across the aisle to get one vote any longer.”