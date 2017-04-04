Man hurt after early morning shooting in Springfield

No arrests have been made

Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22news police were called to Windsor Street just after 2:00 Tuesday morning for the shooting.

He said the victim had been involved in an argument before being shot in the back.

According to Captain Keenan, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation. No arrests have been made.

