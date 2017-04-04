Dr. Phil – “‘My son transitioned to a woman and is now living on the streets of Hollywood'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Janyce says she was shocked when she discovered that her son, Chance, was transitioning to female, going by the name Hope.

Now, she says she is fearful as Hope wanders the streets of Hollywood as a sex worker.

Hope says her goal is to earn enough money to complete her transition.

Hope’s grandmother, Jan, says Hope is still legally “Chance,” and she is very upset Hope never apologized for stealing and taking advantage of her before leaving without saying goodbye years ago.

Emotions run high during this rocky reunion. Will Janyce and her mother ever truly accept Hope as a daughter and granddaughter? Will Hope be able to stop taking dangerous risks and get her life straight while making her transition?

