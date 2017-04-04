California Senate passes “Sanctuary State” bill

(KCRA) The California State Senate has passed the California Values Act, also known as the sanctuary state bill.

Senate Bill 54 would prohibit local law enforcement from enforcing immigration laws or using their resources to investigate or arrest people for immigration violations.

The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote Monday, sending it to the Assembly.

The bill was amended last week and will now allow local and state agencies to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents know before convicted felons of serious or violent crimes are released from custody. It also makes it easier for local agencies to transfer criminals into ICE’s custody.

The changes to the bill also allow California law enforcement agencies to work with ICE task forces if the main purpose of the team is not immigration enforcement.

“We will cooperate with our friends at the federal level with serious and violent felons. But we won’t cooperate or lift a finger or spend a single cent when we’re talking about separating children from their mothers, mothers from their children,” State Senator Kevin de Leon said. “That’s not who we are as a great state.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2oEs2m6