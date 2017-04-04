Bill designed to protect pregnant workers

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Legislators will soon consider a bill that extends protections to pregnant workers. It is called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and the Joint Labor and Workforce Development Committee reviewed it during a hearing in Boston Tuesday.

The re-filed bill aims to protect pregnant women from discrimination. It guarantees workplace accommodations, including access to seating, bathroom breaks, and lighter duties.

There was local representation supporting the bill Tuesday: Linda O’Connell of South Hadley. She is the executive director of MotherWoman, an advocacy group supporting the legislation.

Alexandra Keepe, a volunteer who has worked on the bill, told 22News about the importance of making this legal clarification.

“Businesses should just be doing this on their own, and that’s true, but by clarifying and enforcing legislation, then we can make sure that’s happening, rather than hoping people will do the right thing,” Keepe said.

The bill failed before because legislators felt that they didn’t have enough information about the cost of these changes. Keepe says they wouldn’t cost businesses a dime.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) has made it a priority to pass the bill this legislative session.